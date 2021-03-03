Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? State Police Seek Help Locating 14-Year-Old South Jersey Girl Driving To NYC

Jon Craig
MISSING: Charlee Hertzog, 14, of Tabernacle Township Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help locating a missing girl from Burlington County.

State troopers say that Charlee Hertzog, 14, of Tabernacle Township, left her family's residence earlier Wednesday and was last seen driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, with New Jersey license plates E19NJT, in an unknown direction. She may be traveling to New York City, troopers said on Facebook.

She is described as a white female, 5'10" tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and pink braces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282.

