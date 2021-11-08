Contact Us
Report: South Jersey Inmate Killed Man 2 Days After COVID Prison Release

Cecilia Levine
Jerry Crawford
Jerry Crawford Photo Credit: Cumberland County Jail

A 25-year-old South Jersey man behind bars on burglary charges was released from prison to reduce the spread of COVID-19 -- then two days later shot and killed someone, according to a news report.

Jerry D. Crawford of Atlantic City was released to mandatory parole supervision Nov. 4, 2020, and on Nov. 6, shot and killed 18-year-old Bridgeton resident Davion Scarbrough, NJ Advance Media reports citing correctional officials.

Crawford and Yusuf Waites, 23, were both subsequently charged with murder.

Inmates serving time for murder, aggravated sexual assault and compulsive sex crimes were not released from prison amid the COVID spread.

Scarbrough's body was found in a field at the intersection of Burlington Road and Pamphylia Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed Scarbrough with Waites and Crawford at the Burlington Manor Apartments just before the shooting, according to court documents.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

