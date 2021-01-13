Prosecutor: South Jersey Man Admits Possessing Child Pornography, Molesting Underage Girl

A 68-year-old man from Burlington County has admitted to possessing child pornography and inappropriately touching an underage girl, authorities said.

Paul Marris of Mount Holly pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of more than 1,000 items of child sexual material and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Under his plea agreement, Marris faces three years in state prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 17, Coffina said. He will also be subjected to parole supervision for life and be required to register with law enforcement as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, he said.

Marris was arrested in August 2020 after the victim told her parents that he was sending her sexually suggestive texts, tried to kiss her on the lips, grabbed her bra strap and rubbed her inner thigh, the prosecutor said.

Details about the victim is being withheld in an attempt to protect her identity, Coffina said.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy is handling the case.

Detectives from the Mount Holly Township Police Department and the Lumberton Township Police Department investigated the case with help from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Hi-Tech Crimes Unit.

The lead investigators were Mount Holly Township Lieutenant Clifford Spencer and Lumberton Township Detective Aaron Roselli.

