Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: How Easy Was It For FBI To Find NJ Man Who Had Ashli Babbitt’s Blood On His Hands?
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: South Jersey Man Admits Possessing Child Pornography, Molesting Underage Girl

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Paul Marris
Paul Marris Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 68-year-old man from Burlington County has admitted to possessing child pornography and inappropriately touching an underage girl, authorities said.

Paul Marris of Mount Holly pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of more than 1,000 items of child sexual material and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Under his plea agreement, Marris faces three years in state prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 17, Coffina said. He will also be subjected to parole supervision for life and be required to register with law enforcement as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, he said.

Marris was arrested in August 2020 after the victim told her parents that he was sending her sexually suggestive texts, tried to kiss her on the lips, grabbed her bra strap and rubbed her inner thigh, the prosecutor said.

Details about the victim is being withheld in an attempt to protect her identity, Coffina said.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy is handling the case.

Detectives from the Mount Holly Township Police Department and the Lumberton Township Police Department investigated the case with help from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Hi-Tech Crimes Unit.

The lead investigators were Mount Holly Township Lieutenant Clifford Spencer and Lumberton Township Detective Aaron Roselli.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.