Authorities have identified the motorist killed on Thursday in a three-vehicle crash in Burlington County.

Diane Fishman, 58, of the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, sideswiped a pickup truck and then struck an SUV head-on at 4:20 p.m., police said.

The driver of the SUV and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred in the 500 block of Pemberton Browns Mills Road.

