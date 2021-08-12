Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
NJ Girl Taken By Mom Without Consent, Say Police Seeking Both

Nicole Acosta
Kristina Maletteri and Grace Craytor could be in a 2017 Silver Audi Q3 bearing NJ registration "S64MPY," police say.
Photo Credit: Mount Laurel PD

Police in Burlington County are asking for the public's help in locating a young girl and her mother, who they say took her without her consent.

Grace Craytor, 6, of Pennsauken, was last seen at Lifetime Fitness in Mount Laurel on Dec. 6 at approximately 7:10 p.m., Mount Laurel police said.

Investigators say Kristina Maletteri took off with her daughter after her daughter's father, Todd Craytor, invited her to a supervised visit with Grace at the gym's pool.

Maletteri is known to drive a 2017 Silver Audi Q3 bearing NJ registration "S64MPY," police said.

Grace Craytor is 46" tall, 70 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300 or the confidential tip line 856-234-1414 Ext. 1599 or email Lamaro@mountlaurelpd.org.

