Mount Holly Parolee Gets 15 Years In State Prison For Fatally Shooting Her Wife

A 31-year-old parolee from Mount Holly was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for fatally shooting her wife during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Laura Bluestein, 31, was sentenced on Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Terrence R. Cook, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

In February, the jury found Bluestein guilty of aggravated manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting of her 29-year-old wife, Felicia Dormans, Coffina said.

Prosecutors sought a prison sentence of 30 years, Coffina said,

The jury found that Bluestein -- who was on probation at the time -- pointed a 9mm handgun at Dormans' face and squeezed the trigger, according to Coffina.

Instead of calling 9-1-1 for help, the Bluestein spent the next few hours buying a shovel and tarp and trying to dig a grave to cover-up her crime, the prosecutor said.

“Today, after three years of legal maneuvering to evade responsibility for this defendant’s senseless killing of the woman she claimed to be ‘the love of her life,’ Laura Bluestein must finally face the consequences of her malicious and evasive actions,” Coffina said. "There sadly can be no closure for Felicia Dormans’ family, who face a life sentence of grieving for their lost daughter and sister."

"Our hearts are with Felicia’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with this incomprehensible loss,' Coffina said. "The shooting of Felicia by Bluestein reflects the ultimate act of domestic violence. . ."

Mount Holly police went to the couple’s Mill Street home on Aug. 6, 2017, after Bluestein’s father called.

Police found Dormans' body in a bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bluestein has been held in Burlington County Jail since her indictment.

The case was handled by Assistant Prosecutors Jeremy Lackey and Lisa Commentucci.

The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Michael Reagan, with assistance from the Mount Holly Police Department.

