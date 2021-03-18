Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorist Struck While Changing Tire On I-295 Burlington County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A motorist trying to change a tire was struck by a passing vehicle on Interstate 295 in Burlington County, authorities said.

The pedestrian was hit about 3:30 p.m. on I-295 northbound in Mount Laurel near mile-marker 38, according to initial reports. 

An unconfirmed report said the victim suffered a severe leg injury, and that a second advanced life support team was requested. 

The state Department of Transportation was requested to close down part of the highway. 

The medevac unit was down due to poor flying conditions.

New Jersey State troopers were investigating.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

