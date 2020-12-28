Man Wanted For Swiping $1,300 In Medicine From Pennsylvania CVS Nabbed In New Jersey

A man with a distinctly-braided beard wanted for swiping more than $1,300 in allergy medication from a Pennsylvania CVS was arrested in New Jersey, authorities said.

A white man with a long beard braided in the center of his chin -- later identified as Kevin Cross -- entered the CVS store at 755 Durham Road in Wrightstown around 6 p.m. Dec. 6, local police said.

Cross took several over-the-counter allergy medications, totaling over $1,300, then fled in a black BMW with New Jersey plates, authorities said.

A warrant for Cross' arrest on Dec. 9, police said. He was arrested on Dec. 22 by Mount Laurel police, and extradited by the Bucks County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 24.

Cross was processed and arraigned by Judge Falcone, with bail was set at $40,000 (10 percent). He was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

