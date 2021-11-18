Jersey Shore Police Sgt. Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teenager, Prosecutor Says

A veteran police officer from the Jersey Shore has been indicted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenager for several years, authorities said.

Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora in Cape May County was indicted for first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree official misconduct, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim, according to the Cape May Prosecutor's Office.

Rolls, an officer with the Ocean City Police Department for nearly 25 years, was placed on administrative leave.

He was being held in the Cape May County jail.

