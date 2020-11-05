Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jailed Medford Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Pemberton Victim, 64, In Head

Jon Craig
Tristan Majeed
Tristan Majeed Photo Credit: BCPO

A 50-year-old Medford man being held on weapons charges in the Burlington County Jail was charged in the fatal shooting of a Pemberton man, authorities said.

Kenneth Ryan was shot in the head outside of his Apache Trail home in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township Jan. 20, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Acting Police Chief David King said.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where he died two days later, Coffina and King said.

On Sunday, Tristan Majeed was served a warrant for murder and weapons charges in connection with the shooting.

The motive remains under investigation.

A detention hearing for Majeed was scheduled in Superior Court. The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment, the prosecutor said.

The case was investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators were BCPO Detective Sergeant Brian Miller and Pemberton Township Sergeant Jay Luis.

