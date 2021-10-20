Fugitive Wanted In Triple NJ Shooting Captured By US Marshals In Philadelphia

A man wanted in a triple shooting in South Jersey has been captured with the help of U.S. Marshals, authorities said.

Tyzir Hall was located in Philadelphia and taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae

On Feb. 8 at 3:43 PM, Bridgeton police responded to the 400 block of South Avenue on a report of a shooting, Webb McRae said.

Police found one victim suffering a gunshot wound to the face, according to the prosecutor. This victim told police that there was a deceased victim in the basement of the residence, Webb-McRae said. Patrol officers found the body of Shaheed Little who suffered a number of gunshot wounds and as a result succumbed to his wounds. A third gunshot victim, shot in the leg, was found on the second floor, the prosecutor said.

As a result of the investigation, Tyzir Hall was charged on a complaint warrant on Feb. 19 with the crimes of murder, two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Webb-McRae.

Members of law enforcement assigned to the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force helped locate and arrest Hall, the prosecutor said.

Hall was being held in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Detective Daniel Bagley of the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or Detective Miguel Martinez of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486. Anonymous tips can also be shared with the Prosecutor’s Office by visiting ccpo.tips or with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

