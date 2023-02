An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania extension in Florence township, according to the NJ Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder, 511nj.org reported.

