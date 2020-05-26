Evesham PD: Motorist Rams Car In Road-Rage Attack

A 44-year-old man from Marlton who rammed another vehicle during a road-rage incident was arrested, authorities said.

Adam S. Franchio and the driver of another car, a 30-year-old Trenton woman, got into an argument Monday along Route 73 at Baker Boulevard, Evesham police said in a statement.

Both drivers exited their vehicles and began screams threats at each other, police said. After the drivers got back into their vehicles, Franchio intentionally rammed the woman's vehicle, causing moderate damage to both cars, police said.

The Trenton driver was able to get a partial license plate of the other vehicle, and police arrested Franchio. He was charged with assault and terroristic threats, police said.

The woman told police Franchio was "brake-checking" her and giving her the middle finger before they pulled over around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

He was being held in Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, police said.

