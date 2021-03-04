'DEPLORABLE': South Jersey Man Charged With Changing Hiking Trail Sign To Racist Message

A Cherry Hill man was arrested on accusations he charged a word on a sign at Black Run Preserve to an offensive message, authorities said.

Evesham police began investigating on March 28, and determined a suspicious vehicle was seen in the area of the offense, authorities said.

Upon responding to the registered owner’s address, evidence associated with the crime was observed in plain view inside the vehicle, police said.

Maxwell Arnal, 19, was identified as a suspect on March 30, police said. He admit to being responsible for the crime and was charged with fourth degree bias intimidation and harassment, a disorderly persons offense, police said.

Police did not say what Arnal is accused of writing on the sign.

Arnal was released on his own recognizance and has a mandatory court appearance.

"Evesham Township is taking this time to share a message that residents and other followers of our town will know very well - Evesham Township has zero tolerance for racism, bigotry or any other forms of hatred," said Mayor Jaclyn Veasy.

"Such deplorable displays do nothing but expose the narrow-mindedness and ignorance that continues to poison minds. As always, our community remains united against any such abhorrent actions, and we remain committed to a safe and welcoming township for all.”

“Any form of bias intimidation or hate towards any member of our community is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Evesham Township Police Chief Christopher Chew said.

"I want to reassure our residents that this crime was thoroughly investigated and that we value our close working relationship with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office in ensuring that those who commit these heinous acts will be held accountable for their actions.”

“I commend the Evesham Township Police Department for aggressively investigating this act of vandalism conveying a despicable racist message," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

"The people of Evesham and throughout Burlington County will not be intimidated by acts of hate. All of our police departments stand ready to investigate suspected bias incidents, and we assure the public that bias crimes will be charged and prosecuted.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.