Child Killed, 6 Injured In Route 55 Vineland Crash

A young boy was killed and six others from South Jersey were hurt in a rollover crash late Wednesday, authorities said.

A Toyota Sienna went off of Route 55 in Vineland, then overturned into the lanes of travel, according to State Police. The Toyota minivan was then struck by a Chevrolet Cruze, according to Sgt. Alejandro Goez, a NJSP spokesman.

The driver of the Toyota, Elvira Lopez-Mendoza, 35, of Camden, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Cooper University Hospital, Goez said.

One young boy in the Toyota was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, Goez said. He was pronounced at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 11:26 p.m.

Positive identification of the boy is still pending, according to Goez. Four other juveniles were ejected and sustained serious injuries, the spokesman said. They all were all taken to Cooper hospital

The driver of the Chevrolet, Paige Bociek, 20, of Clayton, Gloucester County, suffered moderate injuries and also was taken to Cooper hospital, according to Goez.

The crash remains under investigation.

