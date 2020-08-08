Burlington County Man Surrenders After 9 Hours Of SWAT Negotiations From Friend's Roof

A Burlington County man surrendered to police after hours of negotiations with a SWAT team from the roof of a friend's home whose family he threatened to kill, authorities said.

It all began on the 100 block of Carnation Drive in Deptford Township Friday morning, when a 26-year-old Medford man began destroying property and breaking windows at the home of one of his acquaintances, authorities told NJ.com.

The man flashed a knife when the homeowner confronted him as the family escaped around 10:15 a.m., NJ.com reports.

The man had locked himself inside of the home when police arrived, summoning the Gloucester County SWAT team.

After several hours of negotiations, the man fled to the roof of the home. At that point, members of the SWAT team used a PA system to communicate, and eventually used a ladder to negotiate face-to-face, NJ.com says.

Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the man was brought down on the ladder, police said.

The man was charged with several offenses and taken to a medical facility for crisis evaluation. Further details surrounding the incident were unclear.

