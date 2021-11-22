Bucks County, PA, Man Indicted In South Jersey Teenager's Shooting Death

A 22-year-old man from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has been indicted for fatally shooting a teenager at a South Jersey gas station, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Tamir Phillips of Bensalem, PA, on charges of first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Willingboro Township police officers were called to the Phillips 66 gas station in the first block of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 3 p.m. Aug. 2 for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they learned that the victim, 14-year-old Jesse Everett of Willingboro, had been transported in a private vehicle to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Coffina said.

He was then airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead approximately two-and-a-half hours after being shot, the prosecutor said.

Phillips, who was staying in Willingboro at the time of the shooting, was immediately identified as a suspect in the shooting, and charges were filed against him the next day, Coffina said.

Just prior to the shooting, Phillips was riding in a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend, Chelsea Holman, 29, of Willingboro.

Holman was charged by the grand jury in the same indictment with hindering apprehension and obstructing administration of law.

Phillips has been held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest two days after the shooting. Holman was not detained.

Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson is handling the case.

