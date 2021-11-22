Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: NJ Man Admits Hatching $400,000 Homeless GoFundMe Scam
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bucks County, PA, Man Indicted In South Jersey Teenager's Shooting Death

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Tamir Phillips, left, and Chelsea Holman
Tamir Phillips, left, and Chelsea Holman Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 22-year-old man from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has been indicted for fatally shooting a teenager at a South Jersey gas station, authorities said. 

A grand jury indicted Tamir Phillips of Bensalem, PA, on charges of first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Willingboro Township police officers were called to the Phillips 66 gas station in the first block of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 3 p.m. Aug. 2 for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they learned that the victim, 14-year-old Jesse Everett of Willingboro, had been transported in a private vehicle to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Coffina said.

He was then airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead approximately two-and-a-half hours after being shot, the prosecutor said.

Phillips, who was staying in Willingboro at the time of the shooting, was immediately identified as a suspect in the shooting, and charges were filed against him the next day, Coffina said.

Just prior to the shooting, Phillips was riding in a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend, Chelsea Holman, 29, of Willingboro.

Holman was charged by the grand jury in the same indictment with hindering apprehension and obstructing administration of law.

Phillips has been held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest two days after the shooting. Holman was not detained.

Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson is handling the case. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.