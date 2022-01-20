Contact Us
Bandits Clog Drains Of Home, Seal South Jersey Doors Shut: Police

Jon Craig
Evesham police
Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help locating suspects who flooded a home by clogging its drains.

On Friday, Evesham police responded to the 100 block of Monmouth Green for a report of a burglary and criminal mischief to a residence.

Investigation determined that unknown suspects entered the home, clogged the drains in various locations on the first and second floors, turned on the water and left the water running, Evesham police said. 

The suspects also caulked shut several interior and exterior doors of the house, in what appears to be an attempt to prevent entry of individuals attempting to turn off the water, police said.

The residence sustained extensive water damage.

If anyone has any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or via email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. 

Anonymous tips can be sent via text message, by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

