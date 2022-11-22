Baltimore Man Charged In South Jersey Burglary

A 43-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested in connection with a car break-in outside an L.A. Fitness.

On Sept. 6, Evesham police were dispatched to 1051 N. Route 73 for the report of a burglary to an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect, later identified as Jason Burkett, gained entry into the vehicle and stole the victim’s wallet, police said.

The victim’s credit cards were then fraudulently used in surrounding stores, police said.

The Investigative Bureau assumed the follow-up investigation, developed a suspect, and allegedly obtained evidence that placed Burkett at the scene of the burglary and at the locations in which the victim’s credit cards were used, police said.

The suspect, who is currently incarcerated, was charged, on a summons, for his crimes in Evesham Township.

He was charged with burglary, theft and credit card fraud.

He currently remains incarcerated for unrelated crimes in another jurisdiction.

