Authorities: Trio Charged In Hotel Room Burglary, Suffocation Of South Jersey Man, 31

Two South Jersey men have been arrested in last month's killing of a Camden man who was lured into a hotel room to be robbed, authorities said. The victim's stolen debit card was used to buy pizza and items from Amazon, police said.

Jawaad Ali, 28, of Lindenwold, and Anthony Sermond-Guyton, 29, of Clayton, were charged with murder, kidnapping, burglary and credit card theft, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener said in a statement.

Ali also was charged with desecration of human remains and Sermond-Guyton was charged with identity theft and computer theft, they said.

Sermond-Guyton’s girlfriend, Asia Boone, 25, of Camden, was charged with conspiracy, they said.

An investigation found that on May 8, with Boone’s help, Ali and Sermond-Guyton lured Samer Alhalayqa, 31, of Camden, to the Fairfield Inn on Century Parkway, where he was suffocated in a third-floor room and then dragged into the hallway, Coffina and Riedener said.

Alhalayqa's debit card was subsequently used to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM, order items from Amazon.com and buy pizza from Papa John’s, they said.

All three were taken into custody at the county prosecutor’s office and jailed pending appearances in Superior Court.

The defendants will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section. The investigation was by the prosecutor's office and Mount Laurel Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and Mount Laurel Detective Sean Bristow.

