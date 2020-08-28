Authorities: Burlington Man, 54, Admits Killing Mother, Hiding Her Body In Edgewater Park

A 54-year-old man from Burlington County has admitted to killing his mother last year, before hiding her in the trunk of his car, authorities said.

Brian K. Templeton faces up to 25 years in state prison on the charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Templeton pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing his mother at the Courtyard Apartments in Edgewater Park last year, Coffina said.

Templeton will not be eligible for parole for more than 21 years, the prosecutor said.

An investigation began on Nov. 11, 1919, after an employee of Doris Templeton's apartment complex asked police to check on the 77-year-old woman because she had not been seen in more than two weeks, Coffina said.

Investigators concluded that on or about Oct. 24, Templeton, who had been staying with his mother, killer her inside of the apartment, put her body into a chest and loaded it into the back of his car, Coffina said.

The vehicle, with the body inside, was discovered by authorities in the parking lot of a Willingboro eatery where Templeton worked delivering pizza on Nov. 12, 2019, according to Coffina.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the cause of death was from blunt force trauma to the head, according to Coffina.

The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst,

Templeton is due to be sentenced before Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines on Oct. 23.

