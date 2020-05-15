Authorities: Burlington County Man Ignites Linden Driveway Fire In Family Dispute

A Burlington County man was lodged in the Union County Jail after setting a can of gasoline in a residential Linden driveway over a family dispute, authorities said.

Desmond E. Hodge, 47, of Southampton Township, showed up to the house on the 1300 block of Essex Avenue and told the five residents a shared relative owed him money Wednesday morning, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

Hodge told the residents he was leaving -- but promised to return after "going to get gasoline," according to Ruotolo and Hart.

Linden police responded to the house around 12:20 p.m., where a can of gasoline was on fire in the driveway, and a nearby bush was destroyed, authorities said.

Around 40 minutes after the initial call for service, police found Hodge slowly driving down the victims' street in a silver BMW, Ruotolo and Hart said.

Hodge was pulled over and arrested on charges of arson and making terroristic threats.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames without further damage.

Hodge was lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing scheduled in Superior Court.

