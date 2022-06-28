Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting At South Jersey Apartment Complex: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Burlington County has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in an apartment complex parking lot, authorities said.

Teon Macklin-Goodwine, of the Tory Estates apartments in Clementon, was charged with murder, robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the killing, according to Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher.

Macklin-Goodwine was taken into custody Monday, June 27 by officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

An investigation began after officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Fox Meadows apartments the evening of Jan. 16 for a report of shots fired. The victim, Ezekiel Sanders Jr., 32, was found on Gardenia Drive with gunshot wounds and taken by ambulance to Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation, which is ongoing, revealed that a vehicle sped away from the scene after the victim had been shot. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined Sanders had been struck in the arm and the chest.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department, the Glassboro Police Department and the Gloucester Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Det. Kevin Sobotka and MSPD Det. Brian Martino.

Macklin-Goodwine is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.

