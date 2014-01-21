74-Year-Old Woman Killed In South Jersey House Fire: Police

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a house fire, authorities said.

At 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Medford police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard.

Emergency responders arrived on location within minutes of the calls and found fire coming out of the first and second-floor windows, according to Medford police.

The unidentified woman was found deceased on the residence's second floor, police said.

The fire is being investigated by the Medford Township Police and Fire Departments and the Burlington County Fire Marshal's Office.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Mutual aid departments from Evesham Fire-Rescue, Medford Lakes, Berlin Township and Cherry Hill assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.