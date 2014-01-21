Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

74-Year-Old Woman Killed In South Jersey House Fire: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Medford Township police
Medford Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Medford Township PD

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a house fire, authorities said. 

At 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Medford police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard.

Emergency responders arrived on location within minutes of the calls and found fire coming out of the first and second-floor windows, according to Medford police.

The unidentified woman was found deceased on the residence's second floor, police said.

The fire is being investigated by the Medford Township Police and Fire Departments and the Burlington County Fire Marshal's Office.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Mutual aid departments from Evesham Fire-Rescue, Medford Lakes, Berlin Township and Cherry Hill assisted with extinguishing the fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.