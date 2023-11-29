Fair 34°

Peeping Tom Records Man In Evesham Bathroom Stall: Police

A 19-year-old man from Camden County has been charged with invasion of privacy for recording another man using a public restroom in Burlington County, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The victim said he was in a bathroom stall at the Burlington store on Route 73 on Sunday, Nov. when he noticed a cell phone being held under the stall, Evesham police said.

David Reyes, of Pennsauken, was charged with third-degree invasion or privacy. He was issued a summons pending a court appearance.

"Probable cause was found that Reyes was purposely recording the victim using the bathroom, for his own sexual gratification," Eveham police said in a statement.

