Peeping Tom Records Man In Evesham Bathroom Stall: Police

The victim said he was in a bathroom stall at the Burlington store on Route 73 on Sunday, Nov. when he noticed a cell phone being held under the stall, Evesham police said.

David Reyes, of Pennsauken, was charged with third-degree invasion or privacy. He was issued a summons pending a court appearance.

"Probable cause was found that Reyes was purposely recording the victim using the bathroom, for his own sexual gratification," Eveham police said in a statement.

