Passenger Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash In Chesterfield

Troopers responded to the crash at 2:32 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 on the turnpike southbound in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County.

Based on a preliminary investigation John Farah, a 64-year-old male from Attleboro, MA, was operating a Nissan passenger car south on the turnpike's inner roadway, New Jersey State Police said.

Devon Wooding, a 23-year-old from Mount Laurel was operating a Ford passenger car south behind the Nissan, State Police said.

In the area of milepost 55.8, the Ford impacted the rear of the Nissan causing both vehicles to strike the center median, police said.

As a result of the crash, the Nissan's passenger, Maria Irgui, 75, of Attleboro, MA, sustained fatal injuries, police said.

The drivers of the Ford and Nissan sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

