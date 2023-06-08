PA Man Arrested For Break-Ins At South Jersey Storage Facility: Police

On Jan. 14, Evesham police responded to Public Storage at 51 E. Route 70 for the report of multiple storage lockers that were burglarized. Detectives

A suspect was identified as Jason Mackenzie of Bristol, PA, police said.

A warrant was issued for Mackenzie’s arrest on March 20. On Tuesday, June 6, Mackenzie was located in a neighboring jurisdiction and arrested, police said.

He was charged with six counts of burglary.

He was being held in Burlington County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699 / Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

