A 17-year-old South Jersey resident died in a crash while on her way home, her family said on social media.

Kayla Estrella Bowen, of Browns Mills, died on Dec. 16.

The Pemberton Township High School senior was apparently on her way home when she was struck by a drunk driver, those who knew her said on Facebook.

Services were set for Dec. 23 at Moore Funeral home in Browns Mills.

