Winning $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Burlington, Union Counties

A pair of winning lottery tickets were sold in Union and Burlington counties.

The tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 31 Powerball drawing win the third-tier prize of $50,000.

The winning numbers were 02, 06, 40, 42, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Multiplier number was 03.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Burlington County: Chesterfield General Store, 2 Chesterfield-Georgetown Rd., Chesterfield

Chesterfield General Store, 2 Chesterfield-Georgetown Rd., Chesterfield Union County: Kings Super Markets, 300 South Ave., Garwood.

An additional 23,342 New Jersey players took home an estimated $135,030 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $137 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10:59 p.m.

