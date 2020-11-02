Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: South Jersey Man Snared By FBI Admits Producing Videos Of Sex With Pre-Teen Boy
News

Winning $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Burlington, Union Counties

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kings Market in Garwood
Kings Market in Garwood Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning lottery tickets were sold in Union and Burlington counties.

The tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 31 Powerball drawing win the third-tier prize of $50,000.

The winning numbers were 02, 06, 40, 42, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Multiplier number was 03.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Burlington County: Chesterfield General Store, 2 Chesterfield-Georgetown Rd., Chesterfield
  • Union County: Kings Super Markets, 300 South Ave., Garwood.

An additional 23,342 New Jersey players took home an estimated $135,030 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $137 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.