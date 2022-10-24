Contact Us
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

ShopRite
ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing.

Both winners took home the $50,000 second-tier Powerball prize. 

There also was a $50,000 Double Play winner on Saturday. 

Winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Burlington County: 7-Eleven #33103, 320 Evesboro-Medford, Marlton; and,
  • Union County: Shoprite of Garwood, 563 North Ave., Garwood.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing were: 19, 25, 48, 55, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing were: 09, 21, 30, 49 and 51. The Double Play Ball number was 03. 

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

That ticket was sold at Green’s Liquors Pacific, 5301 Pacific Ave., Wildwood in Cape May County.

