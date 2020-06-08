Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: South Jersey Powerball Ticket Worth $50K

Jon Craig
Gud 2 Go Food Store in Marlton
Gud 2 Go Food Store in Marlton Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Burlington County, officials said. 

The lucky ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at Gud 2 Go Food Store at 921 West Route 70 in Marlton, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Aug. 5 to win the $50,000 third-tier prize, they said.

The winning numbers were: 07, 14, 17, 57 and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Multiplier number was 05. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $158 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Aug. 8, officials said.

