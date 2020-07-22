Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $30K Sold In Burlington

Jon Craig
Township News Center at 2506 Mount Holly Road in Burlington. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lucky winning Mega Millions ticket was sold on Tuesday in Burlington County, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The third-tier, prize-winning ticket was sold by Township News Center at 2506 Mount Holly Road in Burlington.

The player who bought the winning ticket selected the Megaplier option, meaning their $10,000 prize was tripled to $30,000, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. The winning numbers for the July 21 drawing were: 14, 25, 26, 41 and 43. The Gold Mega Ball was 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

In addition to the third-tier prize, 20 Mega Millions players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Three of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,500, NJ Lottery officials said.

A total of 27,730 other New Jersey players took home $109,984 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600, state Lottery officials said.

The Mega Millions Jackpot rolls to $124 million for the next drawing on Friday, July 24 at 11 p.m. 

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 46 New Jersey locations. Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

