WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K At Marlton Liquor Store

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 3, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win the $10,000 prize.

That ticket was purchased at Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart, 10 West Route 70, Marlton in Burlington County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, January 3, drawing were: 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The jackpot rolls to $940 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at 11 p.m.

