Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Winner: Lottery Ticket Worth $150K Sold In Burlington County

Valerie Musson
Wawa (250 Route 70 West in Marlton)
Wawa (250 Route 70 West in Marlton) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Burlington County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at Wawa on Route 70 West in Marlton.

The winning numbers were: 20, 40, 47, 55, and 63. The Red Power Ball was 05, and the Power Play was 3X.

The winning ticket was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the $50,000 third-tier prize to $150,000.

Meanwhile, the Double Play numbers were: 06, 07, 36, 41, and 59. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 07.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $523 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, Sept. 25.

