Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: 13 NJ Beaches Under Swimming Advisory Due To Fecal Bacteria
News

WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Cape May County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Acme in Ocean City
Acme in Ocean City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Cape May County.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 17, 18, 26, 52, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The ticket was sold at Acme on Simpson Avenue in Ocean City.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 25 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $288 million.

