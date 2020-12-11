WINNER: Instant NJ Lottery Ticket Worth $35.6K Sold In South Jersey

A lucky New Jersey scratch-off lottery ticket worth $35,683 was sold in Burlington County, state officials said.

One lucky player bought a "Fast Play Progressive" ticket for the $5 Jersey Jackpot game and matched the winning jackpot number to win 50% of the Progressive Jackpot.

Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.

The winning ticket was sold at Borden Cleaners, 630 Route 206 in Bordentown.

