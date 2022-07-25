Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
News

WINNER: $3M Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At NJ Wawa

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wawa
Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, July 22, Mega Million lottery drawing.

That ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize.

That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $3 million, and was purchased at Wawa #457, 436 Oakshade Rd., Vincentown in Burlington County.

In addition to the second-tier prize won, seven players matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 third-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #33475, 357 Market St., Elmwood Park;
  • Burlington County: Applegreen Cooper, NJ Turnpike Milepost 39 North, Mount Laurel;
  • Cumberland County: Garden Truck Stop, 2114 W. Garden Rd., Vineland;
  • Ocean County: Quick Chek #113, 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant;
  • Somerset County: Shoprite #468, 1 S. Davenport St., Somerville;
  • Union County: Quick Chek #23, 186 Westfield Ave., Clark; and,
  • Warren County: Wawa #8313, 1300 Route 22, Phillipsburg.

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 22, drawing were: 14, 40, 60, 64, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $790 million.

