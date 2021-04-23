Willingboro High School Senior Gunned Down Outside His South Jersey Home

An 18-year-old high school student from Burlington County was fatally shot outside of his home late Thursday, authorities said.

Yahsinn Robinson, who was a senior at Willingboro High School, was shot at about 11:30 p.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon.

Police from Willingboro Township were called to the first block of Barrington Lane.

Robinson had been struck by gunfire multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, Coffina and Lomon said.

Authorities did not release any more details on the shooting.

An autopsy was planned on Friday by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

No arrests had been made.

The investigation is being conducted by the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are WTPD Detective Brandon Smith and BCPO Detective Leah McHale.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958, or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Information can also be provided be sending an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

