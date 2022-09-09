Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
News

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive Who Fled South Jersey Police, Tossed Gun, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Evesham police
Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

A fugitive from South Jersey has been arrested by US Marshals in connection with his allegedly fleeing police last week, authorities said.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:36 a.m., an Evesham patrol officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked and occupied in the parking lot of the Richard Rice Elementary School, 50 Crown Royal Parkway.

The vehicle refused to stop for the officer’s emergency lights and siren and the suspect initiated a motor vehicle pursuit, police said.

The driver then began driving evasively, at which time the pursuit was terminated.

The officer was able to obtain the vehicle’s license plate.

At 9:13 a.m. on the same date, police were called to Kings Grant Drive in the area where the eluding had taken place for the report of a handgun found in the roadway by a resident walking their dog. A defaced Glock handgun, magazine, and two rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Antonio Lowther of Pine Hill, police said.On Friday, Sept. 9, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Lowther was taken into custody without incident at his residence in Pine Hill by members of the NJSP Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshall’s Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Lowther was processed and was being held in the Burlington County Jail.

In addition to eluding and weapons offenses, Lowther was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

