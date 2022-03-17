Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Trenton Drug Dealer Gets 12 Years State Prison For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Marvin Montoya
Marvin Montoya Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A drug dealer from Trenton has been sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey state prison for causing the death of a South Jersey man who fatally overdosed on fentanyl.

Marvin Montoya, 35, must serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Montoya pleaded guilty in January to strict liability for drug-induced death, Coffina said.

“Fentanyl continues to take a horrendous toll on the residents of Burlington County,” Coffina said. 

An investigation began after the victim, 23-year-old Michael Williams, was discovered by a relative in their Browns Mills home the morning of August 11, 2020, after he failed to get up for work, Coffina said. The investigation revealed that Williams had previously traveled to Trenton and purchased the drugs from Montoya in the city’s North Ward, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Williams died of fentanyl toxicity.

Montoya was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Laura Heisman.

The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. The lead investigator was Pemberton Township Lt. Jay Watters, who has since been promoted to chief.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.