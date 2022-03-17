Trenton Drug Dealer Gets 12 Years State Prison For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl: Prosecutor

A drug dealer from Trenton has been sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey state prison for causing the death of a South Jersey man who fatally overdosed on fentanyl.

Marvin Montoya, 35, must serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Montoya pleaded guilty in January to strict liability for drug-induced death, Coffina said.

“Fentanyl continues to take a horrendous toll on the residents of Burlington County,” Coffina said.

An investigation began after the victim, 23-year-old Michael Williams, was discovered by a relative in their Browns Mills home the morning of August 11, 2020, after he failed to get up for work, Coffina said. The investigation revealed that Williams had previously traveled to Trenton and purchased the drugs from Montoya in the city’s North Ward, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Williams died of fentanyl toxicity.

Montoya was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Laura Heisman.

The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. The lead investigator was Pemberton Township Lt. Jay Watters, who has since been promoted to chief.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.