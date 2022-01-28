South Jersey Murder Suspect Arrested In Standoff With Philly Police: Prosecutor

A South Jersey man accused of beating a Burlington County woman to death was arrested after a standoff with Philadelphia police, authorities said.

The 31-year-old man initially was charged with stealing the woman's car and debit card, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

After being taken into custody by Philadelphia police, Andrew Kramer, of Mantua, was additionally charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, Coffina said.

Kramer had recently been residing with the victim, Melissa Malcolm, 38, in her home in the 600 block of Mount Laurel Road in Mount Laurel, but moved out at her request, Coffina said.

Malcolm was found dead in her bed on Wednesday after Mount Laurel police conducted a wellness check when she failed to show up for work, Cofina said.

An investigation revealed that Kramer fled in Malcolm's 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee after killing her.

Kramer was taken into custody later that day in Philadelphia after officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun at approximately 5:45 p.m., the prosecutor said.

A man whom Kramer asked for a ride, at gunpoint, convinced Kramer to go inside a garage. The man locked the door and called police, the prosecutor said. Philadelphia police arrived to find Kramer holding a gun under his chin, Cofina said.

After approximately 30 minutes of talking with Kramer, Philadelphia police were able to convince Kramer to put down his loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun, Coffina said.

“I’d like to commend the individual whom the defendant confronted in Philadelphia, for his level-headed and resourceful response to this frightening encounter,” Coffina said. “I’d like to equally acknowledge the excellent work by the Philadelphia Police Department in their response to the scene and their successful de-escalation of the situation that ensured the defendant did not harm any of the responding officers or himself.”

