Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: UPDATE: Manhunt On For Traveling Nurse Following Attack On HUMC Patient Care Tech: Sources
News

South Jersey Men Arrested On Child Pornography Charges: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Roger A. Eichinge, left, and Tyler Wright
Roger A. Eichinge, left, and Tyler Wright Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities in Burlington County announced a pair of arrests for the possession of child pornography.

Roger A. Eichinger, 58, of Browns Mills, was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief Jason Watters.  

Eichinger was taken into custody on Feb. 1 and released following a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

An investigation began in November 2021 after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Eichinger’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Coffina and Walters said. The investigation revealed that Eichinger maintained images and videos of child sexual abuse material in an online data storage system, they said.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from Eichinger’s residence during a warranted search, they said.

In a separate case, Coffina announced that a 26-year-old Florence Township man also has been charged with possessing child sexual abuse material.

Tyler Wright was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Coffina said. He was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 4 and released following a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

This investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Wright’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed that Wright maintained images and videos of child sexual abuse material in an online data storage system, Coffina said.

BCPO High-Tech Crimes Detective Troy Sudek was the lead investigator in both cases. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.