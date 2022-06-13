Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
South Jersey Man Sentenced In Sexual Assault Of Girl

Jon Craig
George Young
George Young Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 66-year-old man from Burlington County has been sentenced to 21 years in New Jersey state prison for sexually assaulting a young girl, authorities said.

The man also engaged in sexual conduct with two other minutes, according to Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

George F. Young of Mount Holly pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated sexual assault, child endangerment and criminal sexual conduct, Bradshaw said.

The investigation began after an acquaintance of one of the victims became aware of Young’s abuse and told an adult, who then contacted law enforcement, Bradshaw said.

The abuse occurred over a two-year period leading up to Young’s arrest in September 2021. Additional details about the case are being withheld to protect the identity of the victims.

Young was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit.

The case was investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Mount Holly Police Department. The lead investigators were BCPO Detective Shawn McDonough and MHPD Detective Jacob Kapulskey.

