South Jersey Man Left Scene Of Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old man from Burlington County has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said.

Angel Carrion also failed to seek medical treatment for the woman he allegedly struck with his pickup truck, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Richard Spitler.

Carrion, of Mount Holly, was taken into custody on Jan. 6 by Mount Holly police.

The investigation, which utilized surveillance footage from multiple businesses, revealed that Carrion turned onto Route 38 west from Pine Street in Mount Holly and immediately struck Cynthia Ann Rasinksi, 57, of Mount Holly, who was crossing the roadway, the prosecutor said.

The investigation further revealed that Carrion left the scene but then returned to the intersection, positioning his silver, lifted pickup truck so the headlights illuminated the area where the victim was lying in the roadway, according to Coffina and Spitler. He then drove off again without reporting the incident to police, they said.

Officers from the Mount Holly Township Police Department were dispatched to the scene a short time later after another motorist reported a person being down in the roadway.

Rasinski was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Rasinksi died from multiple injuries.

The lead investigator is MHTPD Detective Nicholas Dell-Priscoli.

Carrion will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Dennis, supervisor of the BCPO Collision and Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about the collision, or who was traveling in the area of Route 38 and Pine Street in Mount Holly between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2020, is asked to contact the Mount Holly Township Police Department at 609-864-2231 or the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Carrion was being held in the Burlington County Jail

