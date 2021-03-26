South Jersey Cat Gets Old Life Back Thanks To Microchip

A cat that went missing for two years in Burlington County was reunited with his rightful owner this week thanks to animal rescue workers -- and a microchip.

A Mount Laurel resident found Alexander and brought the cat to the Burlington County Animal Shelter on March 9.

Shelter staff discovered that the frightened cat was microchipped, according to the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, Camden County.

Staff discovered that the microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, was planted by the AWA at a public pet clinic.

Alexander’s owner, Lila Wynne, received a call from AWA on Wednesday that her lost pet had been found about two miles from her home.

Alexander apparently slipped out through a screen door.

“We are curious where he has been for two years and how he ended up two miles away,” AWA Executive Director, Maya Richmond said in a press statement. “We all hope Alexander accepts the comforts of inside life, and is given lots of snuggles and treats.”

A microchip about the size of a grain of rice can store an ID number unique to each pet, but should be kept up-to-date.

