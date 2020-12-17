SNOW DAY: These Burlington County Districts Have No School On Thursday

While snow won't effect many New Jersey schoolchildren learning remotely, some school districts have given their students a snow day off on Thursday.

In Burlington County, these schools are closed:

Chesterfield Elementary School

Evesham Township School District

Medford Township Public Schools

New Hanover Township School

Southampton Township Schools

Other school districts warned that even remote instruction might be disrupted if the snowstorm is accompanied by power outages.

This story will be updated as more district announce their plans.

Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

