Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

SNOW DAY: These Burlington County Districts Have No School On Thursday

Jon Craig
Snow day or not?
Snow day or not? Photo Credit: Pixabay

While snow won't effect many New Jersey schoolchildren learning remotely, some school districts have given their students a snow day off on Thursday. 

In Burlington County, these schools are closed: 

  • Chesterfield Elementary School

  • Evesham Township School District
  • Medford Township Public Schools
  • New Hanover Township School
  • Southampton Township Schools

Other school districts warned that even remote instruction might be disrupted if the snowstorm is accompanied by power outages.

This story will be updated as more district announce their plans.

Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

