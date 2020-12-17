SNOW DAY: These Burlington County Districts Have No School On Thursday

While snow won't effect many New Jersey schoolchildren learning remotely, some school districts have given their students a snow day off on Thursday.
In Burlington County, these schools are closed:
Chesterfield Elementary School
- Evesham Township School District
- Medford Township Public Schools
- New Hanover Township School
- Southampton Township Schools
Other school districts warned that even remote instruction might be disrupted if the snowstorm is accompanied by power outages.
This story will be updated as more district announce their plans.
Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
