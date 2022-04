A shooting occurred overnight in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

At 1:05 a.m., Monday, April 25, police responded to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Riverside to investigate a person shot, initial reports said.

Police found an injured man suffering a gunshot wound in his shoulder, reports said. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital.

