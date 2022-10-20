SEEN THEM? Suspect Recorded Under South Jersey Store's Bathroom Stall, Police Say

Moorestown police seek the public's help identifying a couple involved in recording women under a store bathroom stall.

Two subjects shown above were spotted together at the Marshalls store located at 401 Route 38 in Moorestown, police said.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at approximately 3 p.m., one of the subjects snuck into the women’s restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.

If anyone can identify one or both subjects, please contact our Detective Bureau at detectives@moorestownpd.com or the confidential tip line at 856-914-3092.

