Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck By NJ Transit Bus Settles For $2M
Philadelphia Man, 20, Charged In South Jersey Murder Attempt, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 20-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged in connection with a shooting in a shopping center parking lot, authorities said.

Lamar Johnson, of the 1000 block of Granite Street, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon.

Johnson was arrested on Nov. 15 in Sharon Hill, Pa., by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Unit. He later waived extradition and was brought to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he remains. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday in Superior Court.

Willingboro Township police were called to the Willingboro Town Center in the 4000 block of Route 130 north at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.

They found Nasir Phillips, 19, of Willingboro, sitting in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his hand and abdomen, Coffina and Lomon said. Phillips was taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital and then flown to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

An investigation revealed that Johnson traveled to the Willingboro Town Center after he became aware that Phillips was there. Johnson pursued Phillips as he exited a sandwich shop, opening fire with a handgun and striking him twice after he entered his vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier is handling the case.

