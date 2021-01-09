Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Mets GM Busted For DWI After Party At Owner Steve Cohen's House, Report Says
News

Pedestrian Killed In South Jersey Crash, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Florence Township police
Florence Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Florence PD

A 40-year-old pedestrian from Burlington County was struck and killed on Route 130, authorities said.

On Monday at about 10 p.m., Florence police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to the 2000 block of Route 130 south on a report of a serious car-pedestrian collision, according to township police. 

The pedestrian, Shawn Bozarth, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said. 

A 27-year-old driver from the City of Burlington was not injured and had not been ticketed, police said. 

The highway was closed for about three hours with the help of State Police and the state Department of Transportation.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash, or who may have witnessed it, may contact Florence traffic officer Anthony Johnson at 609-499-3131 or via his email at ajohnson@florence-nj.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.