Pedestrian Killed In South Jersey Crash, Police Say

A 40-year-old pedestrian from Burlington County was struck and killed on Route 130, authorities said.

On Monday at about 10 p.m., Florence police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to the 2000 block of Route 130 south on a report of a serious car-pedestrian collision, according to township police.

The pedestrian, Shawn Bozarth, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said.

A 27-year-old driver from the City of Burlington was not injured and had not been ticketed, police said.

The highway was closed for about three hours with the help of State Police and the state Department of Transportation.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash, or who may have witnessed it, may contact Florence traffic officer Anthony Johnson at 609-499-3131 or via his email at ajohnson@florence-nj.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.